More than 3,000 cell phones were stolen during Carnival in SP

During the Carnival period, 3,486 thefts and robberies of cell phones were recorded in the state of São Paulo, according to a balance sheet released today (22) by the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo.

The number is almost 40% lower than the number of records of robberies and thefts that took place in the 2020 carnival, when 5,450 incident reports were made. The number is also lower than what was recorded in the 2019 carnival, when 5,471 bulletins were drawn up. The comparison is made with the years 2019 and 2020 because the carnival was suspended in the years 2021 and 2022 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total occurrences, 2,328 were related to thefts and 1,158 related to robberies. However, the number of stolen or stolen cell phones may be even greater, as each incident report may indicate the theft or theft of more than one device.

According to the state secretary for Public Security, Guilherme Derrite, 595 cell phones that were stolen or stolen during Carnival have already been recovered and returned to their owners.

According to figures released today by the secretariat, more than 4.5 million revelers attended the carnival blocks in the capital of São Paulo alone.

Prisons

The Military Police reported that, during Carnival in the state of São Paulo, 629 people were arrested, 189 of which were related to the theft or theft of cell phones.

“We had no record of any more serious violence”, informed the commander of the Military Police, Colonel Cássio de Freitas.