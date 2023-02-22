Income information for the IR must be delivered by February 28

The deadline for companies to send employees a report with income for 2022 ends on February 28, the last working day of the month. financial investments of its customers.

The information is necessary to complete the 2023 Individual Income Tax return. The information is necessary so that the Federal Revenue can cross-check the data and determine how much each taxpayer paid in tax over the past year and know whether there was evasion or not .

Documents do not necessarily need to be sent by post, and can be made available on the internet and in internet banking applications. The employer or the bank that does not provide the receipts within the deadline or make them available with errors will be subject to the payment of a fine.

In the employer’s report, the values ​​of all salaries for 2022 must be included, in addition to the 13th salary, and other income eventually received, such as profit sharing.

Retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can obtain their proof of income online at the Meu INSS website or application.

As of this year, the period for submitting Individual Income Tax returns will run from March 15th to May 31st.

According to the Revenue, the purpose of the amendment is to allow all taxpayers to benefit from the pre-filled declaration from the beginning of the delivery period.