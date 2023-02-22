Rio records 66% increase in rainfall in February

The city of Rio de Janeiro recorded a 66% increase in rainfall this February. This is what data from the Alerta Rio System, the meteorology agency of the city of Rio de Janeiro, reveal. Between the 1st of February and the early hours of this Wednesday (22) 200 millimeters (mm) of rain were recorded in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, against an average of 120 mm of accumulated rainfall for the month. Two hundred millimeters of rain corresponds to 200 liters per square meter.

Alerta Rio meteorologist Anselmo Pontes said that this above-average volume is due to the performance of typical summer systems, with areas of instability, passage of cold fronts and formation of low pressure systems on the coast of the state. These characteristics, associated with the heat and the high availability of humidity, typical of this period, intensify the rain showers over the city of Rio de Janeiro, originating such above-average accumulations, said Pontes.

For this Ash Wednesday, there is still rain forecast. The day will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers in the afternoon.

Alerta Rio was created on September 25, 1996 and, since then, has issued alert bulletins to city hall agencies involved in mitigating the damage caused by heavy rains. Through the Rio Operations Center, the population and the press receive, in real time, updated forecasts four times a day. Alerta Rio also has a meteorological radar to monitor the emergence and displacement of rain nuclei.

All information on weather conditions can be checked, in real time, on the Rio Operations Center profile on twitter and on the COR.Rio app, iOS and Android versions.