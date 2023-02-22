Indigenous land on the coast of SP has a health unit affected by rain

The health post serving the Indigenous Territory (TI) Ribeirão Silveira, on the north coast of São Paulo, was hit by storms this carnival. According to one of the co-founders of the Southeast Support Front for Indigenous Peoples (Fapib), Maurício Fonseca, the access roads to the site also suffered damage and will need to undergo works, since the structure was compromised.

He said that there were no house collapses or landslides in the TI. Despite this, the community felt the impact of the storm. “It was a weather event that scared the entire community and, obviously, they are worried about the consequences of this climate crisis, which is increasingly affecting the coast. They have the knowledge, they are noticing these changes,” he said.

With 9,000 hectares, the TI Ribeirão Silveira covers the municipalities of São Sebastião, Bertioga and Salesópolis. About 400 people from the Guarani, Mbya and ñandeva peoples live there, according to data from the Pro-Indian Commission, the Socio-Environmental Institute and the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai).

According to the Civil Defense of São Sebastião, the accumulated precipitation forecast between yesterday (21) and next Friday (24) is 200 millimeters (mm). Only the storm at dawn on Sunday (19) caused the municipality to enter a state of public calamity, with points of flooding, landslides and landslides. In all, 47 people died.

Last Sunday, it rained more than 600 mm and also caused a power outage and telephone service and water shortages, which are partially established today. In Bertioga, the carnival was cancelled, by decision of the city hall and the Independent League of Blocks and Schools of Samba Bertioguense (Libesbl).

Funai’s activities

Fonseca pointed out that the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) is on site to provide assistance to indigenous people in the TI. The contribution of the municipality, according to him, has been to collaborate with the distribution of food and maintain dialogue with authorities.

“Funai, from the beginning, mobilized itself, it is present, through the Local Technical Coordination (CTL), which serves the region that covers this IL, the ILs that exist in the capital of SP and another village in the region of Sorocaba, village guarani”, he pointed out. “Funai and the local leaders themselves have a very close relationship with the municipal authorities, both in Bertioga and São Sebastião, as well as articulation with the state government, through the State Council of Indigenous Peoples, whose president lives here in Ubatuba, in the Renascer village, he is a Tupi-Guarani.”

In addition to Funai, added Fonseca, the indigenous people of the Ribeirão Silveira IL have updated information about their situation on social media and have activated networks of leaders from other movements, such as the Forum of Traditional Communities on the north coast. This group connects indigenous peoples, caiçaras and quilombolas.

“This forum articulated itself and managed to raise a resource of R$ 5 thousand and access the village by land, with trucks, and take several baskets, the result of the purchase they made there in the local region, which has a detail, which, at this time of carnival and excess demand, prices go up there. So, obviously, they weren’t able to buy so much, but they took the food and the families are supplied”, commented the co-founder of Fapib Sudeste.

Fapib also separated food baskets, but is currently unable to approach IT to drop them off. The entity follows an orientation from the state government, to wait until the path can be done safely, explained Fonseca.

Sought after by the report, the state’s Civil Defense reported that Funai is in charge of assisting the population in the TI and that what is under its responsibility is to provide “humanitarian assistance”. The agency also said that the Army has been helping the community after the rains and that the area is experiencing difficulties in accessing the internet and instability of the telephone signal. A Brazil Agency contacted Funai to obtain more details about its work and the state of the health unit and is awaiting a response.﻿

The entities, in addition to showing the situation they were in after the rains, have been asking for donations. Information can be obtained through their profiles on social networks.