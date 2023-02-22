Injunction guarantees the departure of residents from risk zones in Caraguatatuba

The Justice of São Paulo granted an injunction that allows the removal of families living in risk areas of Caraguatatuba, on the north coast of the state, so that they can be taken to safe shelters. The decision responded to a request from the Attorney General of the State of São Paulo and the city hall of São Sebastião, a municipality also located on the north coast.

Since last Sunday (19), the region has been facing the consequences of storms. Since last Sunday (19), the region has been facing consequences of storms. So far, 48 deaths have been confirmed, 47 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

In the state, the rains left 1,730 people homeless and 766 homeless. The situation led the government of São Paulo to declare a state of public calamity in the affected municipalities.

The areas included in the court decision are: Boiçucanga, Juquehy, Cambury, Barra do Sahy, Maresias, Paúba, Toque Toque Pequeno, Barra do Una, Barequeçaba, Varadouro, Itatinga, Olaria, Topolândia, Morro do Abrigo, Enseada and Jaraguá. Other areas can be identified and included in the list, as clarified by the state government, in a note.

The measure has a preventive and provisional nature and should end as soon as “the climate situation is favorable”, says the document that details the decision.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas remains in the region to monitor actions to rescue and accommodate victims and repair access to the most affected neighborhoods. He stated that the measure to remove inhabitants from vulnerable areas emerged as a solution and pledged to apply it only when there is, in fact, a need.