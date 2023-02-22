Evolution is the first tie-breaker for the Rio Special Group

The question of evolution can define the winner of the 2023 carnival in Rio de Janeiro among the 12 samba schools of the Special Group. The choice was made through a raffle held earlier this afternoon (22nd), in the auditorium of the Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa) headquarters. According to the parade regulations, prepared by Liesa, the last item to be drawn is the one that serves as the first tiebreaker criterion between two or more associations that add up to the same number of points.

If the tie remains, the next question for the definition of the champion will be master of ceremonies and flag bearer, which was the penultimate draw. If there are still schools with the same total scores, the tiebreaker will be done successively in reverse order of the items drawn.

The order of the draw was harmony, followed by plot, drums, allegories and props, costumes, samba plot, front committee, master of ceremonies and flag bearer and evolution.

The start of counting is scheduled for 4 pm, at Praça da Apoteose, at the Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí.

Each of the nine questions will have four scores from different judges. The 36 jurors were scattered along the Samba Walkway. Half, two per question, stayed in sector 3. In sector 6, there were nine, one per question, and in sector 10, the rest of the judges. The number of marks this year represents a change in the regulation, which reduced the number of judges. Last year there were five grades per question. The largest and smallest were discarded. This year, only the smallest will be discarded.

During the parade, the committees in front and the couples of master of ceremonies and flag bearers were obligatorily presented in front of each jury box.

Each of the 36 judges defined the score between nine and ten points, but were able to divide them. In this case, they had to make justifications. Explanations for grades other than 10 will be published on the LiesaNet website on Friday (24).

The 12th placed in the Special Group will be relegated and in 2024 will parade in the Golden Series, organized by the League of Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liga-RJ). The champion of the Golden Series at the 2023 Carnival will move up to the Special Group next year. After the official result of Rio Carnaval 2023 has been proclaimed, presidents and representatives of the first six places will be called to the podium to receive the Liesa Trophies.

Also according to the parade regulations, the calculation will be made by a commission composed of the presidents of Liesa, Riotur and Liesa’s Deliberative Council; by the vice-presidents of Liesa and Riotur; by Liesa’s Carnival directors; Operations at Riotur, Legal at Liesa and Riotur; and Liesa’s secretary.

For the president of Liesa, Jorge Perlingeiro, the capacity of the Sambódromo this year showed that the public knows that the parades on the Passarela do Samba are a great spectacle. “It’s been more than 2 years of the pandemic, we had the carnival out of season in April last year, but this year was different. There were ships arriving in the city, people from Brazil and the world coming to enjoy the greatest open-air show on the entire planet, which is produced by the samba schools of Rio de Janeiro”, he said.