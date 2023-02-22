Dino determines new investigation into the deaths of Marielle and Anderson

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, informed today (22) that he has ordered the initiation of a new inquiry by the Federal Police to expand collaboration with the investigations into the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and the driver Anderson Gomes, who was driving the vehicle she was in.

The crime completes five years on March 14 and there is still no conclusion on the perpetrators and motivations.

“We are doing our utmost to help clarify such crimes,” said the minister, announcing the measure on social media.

Dino published images of an ordinance of the Intelligence Sector of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, according to which the delegate Guilhermo de Paula Machado Catramby is responsible for the case. The ordinance initiates the investigation determining that the investigations investigate all the circumstances surrounding the crimes.

Investigations by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro pointed to retired and expelled sergeant from the Rio de Janeiro Military Police (PMRJ) Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shots, with the collaboration of former military police officer Élcio Queiroz.

They have been pre-trial detained since 2019 and are responsible for triple-qualified double homicide (awkward motive, ambush and resource that made it difficult for the victim to defend themselves) and for the attempted murder of one of Marielle’s advisors, who was also in the vehicle and survived.