Petrobras donates fuel to rescue aircraft in SP

The aircraft rescuing victims of the storm that hit the north coast of São Paulo received 15,000 liters of jet fuel donated by Petrobras, the state-owned company reported this morning (22).

The São Sebastião Terminal, owned by Transpetro, a Petrobras subsidiary, has served as a support point for the authorities, and the company’s helipad is available to emergency teams.

The subsidiary also donated hygiene items and supplies to the Social Solidarity Fund of the Municipality of São Sebastião, the city hardest hit by the storm, which caused more than 40 deaths and left 1,730 homeless and 766 homeless in the state of São Paulo.

In all, more than 1,300 liters of mineral water, 600 liters of milk, 100 packages of powdered milk, 120 packages of chocolate milk, 2,700 pads, 3,600 diapers, 100 packages of of wet wipes, more than 400 rolls of toilet paper, 160 packets of soap powder, more than 1,000 liters of bleach and 100 units of floor cloth. Transpetro also sent 300 liters of water to Camburi, another city hit by the rains on the coast of São Paulo.

The state-owned company’s support to the authorities includes reconnaissance flights over the affected areas; provision of teams, equipment and terminal infrastructure to support contingency teams (pilots, military police, firefighters, etc.); and backhoe for use in the region.

“The company is also mobilizing resources to donate basic food baskets, mattresses and supply items to the community; and it has launched a volunteering campaign so that Transpetro and Petrobras employees can also contribute with donations for the victims”, informs Petrobras .