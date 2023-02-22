Registration for Sisu for the first semester ends on Friday

Registration for the first selective process of 2023 of the Unified Selection System (Sisu) ends next Friday (24). Interested parties must register on the official Sisu website by 11:59 pm, Brasília time, by logging in to the gov.br account, the federal government’s digital services system.

In this edition of the program, 226,399 vacancies are offered in 128 public institutions, 63 of which are federal universities. To participate, the candidate must have taken the 2022 edition of the National High School Examination (Enem) and have obtained a score above zero in the writing test.

The student will be able to enroll in the Sisu selection process in up to two vacancy options with the possibility of changing the options throughout the registration period, the last registration in the system being validated. Enrollment in more than one competition modality is not allowed for the same course and shift, at the same educational institution and place of offer.

The result of the selection, with the disclosure of the cutoff marks, will be on February 28th. Candidates must enroll or register at the institution for which they were selected between March 2nd and 8th. The days, times and places of attendance will be defined by each educational institution in its own notice.

Waiting list

Sisu’s selection process is done by a single call, but it is possible to compete for a vacancy through the waiting list. The deadline for expressing interest in the waiting list is from February 28th to March 8th.

At this stage, the candidate must indicate only one of the two courses previously chosen. The expression of interest on the waiting list ensures the student only the expectation of entitlement to the vacancy offered within the scope of Sisu, and the enrollment or academic registration is conditioned to the existence of a vacancy and the fulfillment of all legal and regulatory requirements.

In addition, the student selected in one of his vacancy options will not be able to participate in the waiting list, regardless of having completed his enrollment in the institution for which he was selected.

The publication of the remaining vacancies for the waiting list will be made by the educational institutions themselves.

sisu

Sisu is the program of the Ministry of Education (MEC) for students to access undergraduate courses at public universities in the country, whether federal, state or municipal. Vacancies are opened every six months through a computerized system that performs the selection of students based on the Enem score.

The vacancies offered are also distributed according to the Quota Law (Law nº 12.711/2012) which determines that the federal institutions of higher education linked to the MEC will reserve, in each selective contest for admission to undergraduate courses, per course and shift, at least 50% of its vacancies for students who have completed high school in public schools, with half of them reserved for those from families with an income equal to or less than 1.5 minimum wages per capita.

Institutions can adopt their own policies and actions, such as reserved vacancies and application of bonuses on the grade of the candidate who meets the profile indicated by the institution. According to the institution’s specifications, Sisu automatically calculates and generates a new note.

In addition to Sisu, Enem scores can be used to access the University for All Program (ProUni), which offers scholarships at private institutions, and the Student Financing Fund (Fies), which facilitates access to credit to finance higher education courses. MEC publishes specific notices for each of these programs.