Banks reopen after carnival holiday

Bank branches reopen this Ash Wednesday (22), from 12:00 pm, local time and closing is scheduled for normal hours, in each municipality. The service was suspended during the Carnival holiday, on Monday (20) and Tuesday (21). But, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), in locations where branches normally close before 3 pm, the start of banking hours will be anticipated. The goal is to guarantee a minimum of 3 hours of face-to-face service to the public.

Consumption bills, such as water, electricity and telephone, in addition to bills that expired on the weekend days, can be paid without interest and fines this Wednesday. Usually, the tributes already come with dates adjusted to the calendar of national, state and municipal holidays.

You websites and bank apps continue to work normally for banking operations, such as transfers via PIX and bill payments.