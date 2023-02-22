Navy sends floating field hospital to São Sebastião today| Brazil Agency

The Brazilian Navy is sending this morning (22nd) the largest ship in its fleet, the Airship Multipurpose Atlântico, to function as a field hospital on the north coast of São Paulo. The forecast is that the vessel docks in the city of São Sebastião tomorrow (23).

According to the Navy, the ship will make it possible to reinforce medical care for the homeless and relieve hospitals in the region, allowing them to prioritize the most serious cases.

In addition to the Atlantic, the Navy is sending the Guarapari, a cargo unloading vessel, which has a ramp capable of mooring on beaches, which will facilitate the rescue of victims in areas that are still isolated.

There are six helicopters on the ship Atlântico, three boats for disembarking vehicles and two speedboats. More than a thousand soldiers will be involved in the action, including a team of 28 health professionals.

In the ship’s medical center, there are orthopedists, general surgeons, anesthesiologists, general practitioners, pharmacists, dentists, nursing technicians, oral hygiene assistants and laboratory assistants (clinical pathology).