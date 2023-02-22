Water supply is partially restored in São Sebastião

Neighborhoods of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, continue to face difficulties with water shortages. A bulletin from the government of São Paulo, released this morning (22), informs that the water service has been restored in the areas served by the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp), including Boiçucanga, one of the most affected districts. However, locations such as Camburi, Camburizinho, Baleia and Sahy, which are not served by the company, are only receiving glasses of water and tank trucks.

The bulletin highlights that the São Sebastião-Ilhabela ferry crossing was completely restored yesterday, after being partially suspended between 12:50 pm and 2:00 pm. The reason for the suspension was “to speed up the flow of vehicles on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-055), in the São Sebastião-São Paulo direction”.

victims

So far, 26 bodies, of the 48 deaths, have already been identified and released for burial. There were 47 deaths in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. There are 10 adult men, nine adult women and seven children. The entire state has 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless as a result of the rains.

The state health department reported that 28 adults and six children were treated at the North Coast Regional Hospital. Of this total, ten are in serious condition and 18 are stable. Two patients, one pregnant and one postpartum, were transferred to Stella Maris Hospital. This Tuesday (21), two children, both eight years old, were sent to the Regional Hospital of São José dos Campos.

Forecast

The weather remains unstable in the region. The day started with sun among clouds on the north coast and temperatures rise fast. At the end of the morning, a new cold front favors the formation of thunderclouds over the region. The forecast is for moderate to heavy rain showers.

In São Sebastião, the volume of rainfall should reach 30 millimeters (mm). In Ubatuba, thermometers will reach 30°C, with a forecast of 25 mm of precipitation. The highest volume of rain on the north coast is forecast for Guarujá, with 40 mm.

donations

More than 37.5 tons of donations were sent to victims of the rain on the north coast of São Paulo by the São Paulo Social Fund and the State Civil Defense Coordination. Among the main donations raised are mineral water, hygiene and cleaning products, mattresses, food and clothing. In cash, R$ 193,138.10 were donated.

If you want to contribute, you can deliver donations at Subway and CPTM stations and EMTU terminals in Greater São Paulo. In all, there are 193 collection points. It is also possible to donate in cash through the Banco do Brazil account – Agency nº 1897-X. C/C No. 19.490-5 and C/C 19.771-8.

CNPJ/MF No. 44.111.698-0001/98. The PIX key is the CNPJ.