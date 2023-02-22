Heavy rain caused disruption in Rio; firefighters were called

In the last 24 hours, Rio de Janeiro firefighters responded to around 130 occurrences related to the rains throughout the state. Among them, 29 rescues of trapped or stranded people were recorded, three landslides and landslides, six flooding alerts and 89 tree cuttings.

According to the State Secretariat for Civil Defense (Sedec) and the State Military Fire Department, around 8 am today (22) there was a high geological risk in Baixada Fluminense and in the southern region. “There is an alert for landslides in Duque de Caxias and Porto Real. Rio de Janeiro, Volta Redonda, Barra Mansa, Barra do Piraí, Resende, Quatis, Porto Real, Queimados and Japeri are points of attention for the risk of flooding and flooding”, he informed.

Sedec and firefighters monitor the rains in Rio de Janeiro to prevent and minimize any possible damage. At the same time, state Civil Defense agents remain in frequent contact with city halls, to provide support in case of occurrences beyond the municipal management’s capacity to respond.

Monitoring

Meteorological conditions and rainfall levels are permanently evaluated by the State Center for Monitoring and Alerting on Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ), which sends warnings to municipalities.

Forecast

The forecast for this Wednesday (22) is for skies with few clouds to cloudy, with isolated showers of moderate to heavy rain, starting in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate.

capital

The municipality of Rio returned to the normality stage at 5:45 am today, due to the absence of rain in the following three hours. Because of the heavy rain yesterday (21) night, Rio entered the mobilization stage at 7:45 pm. With the worsening of the intensity of the precipitation, it advanced to the attention stage at 20:50, returning to the mobilization stage at 23:30.

Yesterday’s rain caused disruption in several neighborhoods of the city. In the north and west zones, several streets were flooded. Flights at Santos Dumont Airport were suspended and passengers piled up in the terminal facilities, waiting for services to resume.

“The stage of normality, first on a scale of five, means that there are no occurrences of great impact. At this stage, small incidents may occur, but they do not significantly interfere with the citizen’s routine”, informed the Rio City Hall Operations Center.