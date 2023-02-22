UN urges US, Russia to restore nuclear weapons deal

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has recently called on the United States (USA) and Russia to resume full implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Star), after the Russian president announces the suspension of the agreement. For Vladimir Putin, “the elites of the West” must understand that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

“The US and Russia must resume full implementation of the New Start without delay. The treaty has brought peace not only to the US and Russia, but also to the entire international community,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

According to Dujarric, “A world without nuclear weapons control is far more dangerous and unstable, with potentially catastrophic consequences.” He reiterated the need to spare no efforts to resume dialogue.

“It is vital that the high-level engagement between the world‘s two most powerful nuclear powers continues, which is why we call for a resumption of full implementation of the New Start Treaty by all parties,” the spokesperson said.

The Russian president announced on Tuesday, during the annual State of the Nation speech, in Moscow, the suspension of the treaty on nuclear weapons signed with the US government, saying that it was not a matter of “abandonment” of the agreement and arguing that the country “must be prepared to carry out nuclear tests if the United States does so first”.

“It is impossible to defeat Russia”

Putin’s announcement came in the same week that US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he promised to continue to support the country as the first year of the war comes to an end. The Russian Parliament approved this Wednesday (22) the suspension of the treaty.

For Putin, “the elites of the West do not hide their intention, but they also cannot fail to realize that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield”.

“They intend to transform a local conflict into a global confrontation”, he added. “This is exactly how we understand all this, and we will react as necessary, because in that case we are talking about the existence of our country”.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured, however, that it intends to continue to comply with the restrictions outlined in the treaty on the number of nuclear bombs it could have deployed. [Otan, aliança militar ocidental]”

Russian officials have previously blamed the United States and the West for President Putin’s decision to suspend Moscow‘s participation in New Start. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now vice chairman of Russia’s Security Council, called the move a “long overdue” response to the US and NATO.

In a Telegram message, Medvedev said the decision will have enormous resonance in the world in general and the United States in particular.

He has called for the UK and French nuclear arsenals to be included in future arms control deals between Russia and the West.

The president of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, also blamed the US for the suspension of the agreement. “By failing to fulfill its obligations and rejecting our country’s proposals on global security issues, the United States has destroyed the architecture of international stability,” Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

Moscow‘s decision quickly drew international criticism, including from the Ukrainian authorities, who urged the international community to take “urgent joint measures to prevent and combat any form of nuclear blackmail by the terrorist state”.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.