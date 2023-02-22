Ash Wednesday still has street blocks in Rio

Carnival is not over in Rio de Janeiro yet. Some blocks take advantage (22), Ash Friday, to go out on the streets of the city. The party starts this morning, with Mulheres Rodadas, who should parade from 9 am at Aterro do Flamengo, in the south zone of the city.

Also in the morning, from 9 am, in Gávea, the party is with Me Beija que Sou Cineasta, which appeared 17 years ago, always in of Ashes.

Six more blocks are planned for the afternoon of according to the official calendar of the city of Rio: Algodão Doce (at Saúde, from 3 pm), Planta na Mente (in Lapa, from 4 pm), Chave de Ouro (at Engenho de Dentro, from 4 pm), Banda do Village (on Ilha do Governador, from 4pm), Me Enterra na (in Santa Teresa, from 4.30 pm) and Batuque das Meninas (in Catete, from 5 pm).