Column – The importance and challenges of the Paralympic classification

One of the most important, delicate and controversial issues in parasports is classification. This is the process that determines the athlete’s class in the modality he practices, according to the type and (or) degree of disability, so that disputes take place as fairly as possible. The entry of a young person, or even an adult, into the Paralympic movement and the perspective of a professional career depend on a correct categorization.

Last week, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) launched the first National Paralympic Sports Classification Code. The material is based on the rules and policies established by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). The idea is that the document guides this process in competitions organized or approved by the CPB or associations and parasports confederations in the country.

“[O código] has two major objectives. The first is translating the international code, taking this information to everyone involved in Paralympic sport. we always felt [que havia] this English language barrier, which the staff could not delve into. The second is to bring some specific situations to the national reality”, said the CPB Classification coordinator, João Paulo Casteleti, to Brazil Agency.

“In 2019, we had a change in the swimming rulebook and athletes had to be reclassified internationally. But we have, at the national level, a universe that doesn’t go to international competitions, so we couldn’t adjust the rankings. These athletes ended up competing under an outdated rule. We could have, for example, a worsening in the athlete’s clinical condition, which prevented him from reaching indexes or marks to be summoned, without being able to adjust his class. Now, we manage to make this adjustment, at a national level, until it achieves results and can have an international classification”, he added.

The Paralympic movement includes modalities whose athletes have visual, intellectual or physical-motor impairments. This last category encompasses, according to the National Code, disabilities caused by damage to the nervous system, amputations, malformations, deficits in muscle strength and range of motion, short stature and difference in limb length.

Athletes are submitted to clinical, technical and performance evaluations in events – in the case of visuals there is only clinical evaluation. The class statuses are: confirmed, new (if there is still no classification), revision (that is, it will have to be classified again before the next tournament or on a pre-established date by the classification panel) or observation in competition (in which the athlete allocated in a certain category is analyzed to find out if the performance is consistent with the previous verification).

According to the code published by the CPB, athletes with new or nationally under review status may be classified during regional or national events. In exceptional cases, it is possible for those undergoing international review to be invited to participate in the process, for guidance on the next classification to which they will be submitted outside the country.

The modalities, however, do not always have the same classification system. In athletics, for example, athletes compete against opponents with the same or similar pathologies. That is: sprinters with amputation in one leg and those with disabilities in both lower limbs are allocated in different categories. In swimming, in turn, the distribution by the 14 classes (three visual, one intellectual and ten physical-motor) is based on the degree of impairment.

“The athletics system has a class profile. Swimming is scoring. Regardless of the type of disability, you subtract scores related to each joint movement. Therefore, it ends up having different types of disabilities [em uma mesma classe]. My opinion is that swimming has evolved a lot technically and the number of classes, today, is not enough to maintain an approximate equality during the competition”, analyzed Casteleti.

One of the great challenges (perhaps the biggest) of the process is that it be as objective as possible – which is not easy, considering that the technical analyzes and during the competition, invariably, can be influenced by the evaluator’s perspective. To minimize subjectivity, the classifiers do not work alone in the stalls, but in pairs or trio, with a head of classification, who can be called upon if there is no consensus.

“We use the numbers as a way to subsidize [a análise]but [a classificação] it is not an exact area. Yes, it is subject to mistakes. I often say that classifiers are there to help. If there were no classification, the competition would certainly be much more unfair. Of course, there are systems that can be adjusted. Paralympic sport is very recent”, highlighted the CPB coordinator, before giving an example.

“Until 2008, they competed, in the same class [do atletismo], athletes with compromised lower limbs, users or not of prostheses. Even athletes with congenital sequelae, blocked ankles or strength deficits won over prosthesis users, because they were not specific for running, there was no such technology. With the evolution of prostheses, not even Olympic athletes want to compete with paralympic prostheses. This was being adjusted and more classes were created. For this reason, the international code has, for some time now, stated that the main proposal is a classification based on scientific evidence to justify those rules. We know it’s a long-term job”, concluded Casteleti.

Standardizing the national classification to what the IPC code preaches is essential to minimize, as soon as possible, possible class distortions that could compromise the career of Paralympic athletes. It also means enabling a more immediate adaptation to changes that may be adopted in the international rule book and improving the planning of Brazilian athletes, coaches and leaders.