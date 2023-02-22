Flamengo leaves behind Del Valle in the Recopa Sudamericana

Flamengo was defeated by 1-0 by Independiente Del Valle (Ecuador), on Tuesday night (21) at the Banco Guayaquil Stadium, in Quito, in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana. Now, the teams will meet again starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) next Tuesday (28) at Maracanã to find out who gets the title.

🤩🔵⚫ Ecuadorian advantage! @IDV_EC won 1-0 to #Flamengo as a venue in the first CONMEBOL Final #Recup. ⚽ Ecuadorian advantage! playing at home, #IDV won 1-0 or @Flamengo and took the lead in the dispute for the CONMEBOL title #Recup. pic.twitter.com/kwtDlSEoUn — CONMEBOL Recopa (@ConmebolRecopa) February 22, 2023

Even playing away from home, Rubro-Negro was more dangerous in the first half, almost opening the scoring after four minutes of the ball rolling, when defender David Luiz hit a left-handed cross to goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez after Arrascaeta lifted the ball in the corner kick area.

The only clear chance for the home team came in the 27th minute, in a shot by Faravelli that stopped in Santos’ defense. However, the most crystalline chance was for Flamengo in the 41st minute, when Gabriel Barbosa was released in depth and went at speed to beat for coverage. But goalkeeper Ramírez came out well and defended outside.

But on the way back from the break, the dynamics of the match changed. Del Valle improved and began to create good opportunities, such as Sornoza’s shot on goal in the 14th minute that stopped in Santos’ defense. Four minutes later, Carabajal arrived dangerously, with a header after a corner kick.

And at 23, the home team did not forgive. Sornoza lifted the ball into the penalty area from a corner kick and Carabajal managed to finish with a header again, this time into the back of the net, to put Del Valle ahead in the pursuit of the Recopa Sudamericana title.