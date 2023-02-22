Eduardo Paes warns the population about the risk of heavy rain today

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, warned this evening on his Twitter that “nuclei of rain are approaching the region of Campo Grande and Santa Cruz, in the west of the city. There is a forecast of moderate to heavy rain showers in the next hour, accompanied by lightning”. Paes said that “in case of heavy rain, the population should avoid displacement”. The mayor also reported on the social network that the rain nuclei also move to the north of the city.

The Rio City Hall Operations Center reported that the municipality entered the Mobilization Stage at 7:45 pm this Tuesday (21st), due to the forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the next three hours.

According to the Alerta Rio System, nuclei of rain act on the Baixada Fluminense and move towards the north and west zones of the city. Also according to Alerta Rio, there are conditions for moderate to heavy rain showers tonight, accompanied by lightning and gusts of moderate wind, between 18.5 kilometers per hour (km/h) and 51.9 km/h, at strong between 52 km/h to 76 km/h.

The Mobilization Stage is the second level on a scale of five and means there are risks of high impact events in the city. There is a possibility of a new stage change due to rain and/or other factors.

Time

Between tomorrow (22nd) and Thursday (23rd), the passage of a cold front on the high seas, near the Southeast Region, will make the weather unstable in Rio, with a forecast of showers in the afternoon and evening. The rain these days could exceed 20 millimeters. On Friday and Saturday (24th and 25th), the operation of areas of instability will maintain the conditions for isolated rain showers, starting in the late afternoon.