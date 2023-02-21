Vinícius Junior leads Real Madrid to victory over Liverpool

With a great performance by the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid (Spain) thrashed Liverpool (England) by 5 to 2, this Tuesday (21) at the Anfield stadium, to leave the qualification for the quarterfinals of the European Champions League. The teams will play for the round of 16 return on March 15, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Driven by their passionate fans, who always put on a show, the English team took a while to open the scoring, and gave the impression that they would triumph without difficulties at home. After just three minutes, Salah received the ball on the right and made a surgical pass to Darwin Núñez, who, inside the area, kicked in with his heel to score a great goal.

Ten minutes later it was the Egyptian who left his. After dominating the back ball, the Belgian Courtois fumbled in the replacement and allowed Salah to hit first to expand.

However, from then on, the confrontation changed completely, and the main responsible was a Brazilian, Vinícius Júnior. In the 20th minute, Real’s number 20 hit a beautiful shot placed after Benzema’s pass to overcome Alisson.

And it was from a mistake by the goalkeeper of the Brazilian team that the Spaniards tied. At 35 minutes, Vinícius went after Alisson, who had received the back ball. But the goalkeeper kicked over the Real forward and the ball went into the goal.

Equality lasted until the break. However, in the first minute of the second half, Real turned around. Modric took a free-kick and Brazilian Éder Militão headed past Alisson. From then on, the Spaniards remained in the match, and extended the advantage thanks to two goals from the Frenchman Benzema, the second of them after a pass from the star of the match, Vinícius Júnior.