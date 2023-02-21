Parades of schools and blocks in Rio have already produced 466.2 t of garbage

The last day of parades of the samba schools of the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro, at the Sambódromo da Marquês de Sapucaí, resulted in 76.5 tons of garbage, collected by the teams of the Municipal Urban Cleaning Company of Rio (Comlurb). Only in the internal area of ​​Passarela do Samba were 55.5 tons. Of this volume, 49.8 tons were organic and 5.7 tons were potentially recyclable materials. In the external area, the teams collected 21 tons of waste.

According to Comlurb figures, since the pre-cleaning of the parade avenue, in the 2 days before the official opening, until today, the amount of waste removed has reached 340.9 tons, of which 315.7 tons of organic waste and 25.2 tons of potentially recyclable materials.

The parades on Avenida Ernani Cardoso, the so-called Nova Intendente, in Cascadura, in the north zone, generated 7.6 tons of waste last night (20), accumulating 21.8 tons of garbage since Sunday (19), the beginning of revelry on the new stage of the carioca carnival, where schools from the Prata, Bronze and Grupo de Aprendizagem series perform.

Blocks

In the blocks spread out on the streets of the city, since the beginning of the pre-carnival, February 4, 466.2 tons of waste have already been removed. Of this total, 84 tons in this Monday’s associations. The ones that generated the most amount of garbage were Sargento Pimenta (20.6 tons), at Aterro do Flamengo, and the Corre Atrás Block, in Leblon (18.6 tons). Altogether there are up to 2,450 sweepers per day in the larger blocks. For these parades, up to 1,000 240-liter containers and 700 1,200-liter metal boxes were made available in the block concentrations.

Fines

Since the 28th of January, when there were already some pre-Carnival demonstrations in the capital, the Zero Waste Program teams applied 926 fines, 269 of which for improper disposal of small waste, worth R$ 273.09 each, and 645 for people urinating on public roads, R$748.21 each, and another 12 in various articles of the Urban Cleaning Law.

This carnival, Comlurb is working with up to 3,657 sweepers per day. Up to 889 street sweepers clean up the Sambódromo daily with the support of 21 vehicles, 14 of which are compactor trucks, four dump trucks, two mini dump trucks and a water pipe for washing the track with reuse water. Comlurb still employs another 34 pieces of equipment in the operation – 20 blowers, 12 mini sweepers and two compactor boxes.

Comlurb also collects potentially recyclable materials on Passarela do Samba, but the cans are the responsibility of a cooperative. The selective collection is carried out by 22 garbage collectors and another 20 worked in cleaning the seven health posts of Marquês de Sapucaí.