Indigenous land is hit by storms on the north coast of São Paulo

The Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of the Southeast Region (ArpinSudeste) launched an alert for the situation of the indigenous people who live on the north coast of São Paulo, especially those who inhabit the Indigenous Land Ribeirão Silveira, located in the municipality of São Sebastião, hit by heavy rains in the last days.

The alert, published yesterday (20th) and signed jointly with the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brazil (Apib), calls for the attention of federal government agencies linked to the indigenous people so that the families living in the area receive all the necessary support.

“We request the attention and visit of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples and the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health so that the more than 500 families living in the region are not left unattended at this time of public calamity”, says the alert.

donations

The Ribeirão Silveira Indigenous Land has five villages and is inhabited by about 500 families of the Guarani, Guarani Mbya and Guarani Ñandeva ethnic groups; and also affects the municipalities of Bertioga and Salesópolis. According to the alert, the most affected villages are accepting support via pix through Chief Adolfo Timotio’s CPF: 133.346.368-52. The chief resides in the Guarani Rio Silveiras indigenous village.

The alert also draws attention to the heavy rains in the region, which have already caused landslides and interruption of light services, access to drinking water and roadblocks.

dead

According to the government of São Paulo, so far 46 people have died as a result of the storms that hit the north coast of the state this weekend. 45 deaths were confirmed in the municipality of São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.