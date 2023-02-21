Junior samba schools end their parades at the Sambódromo today

The closure of the parades at the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro is up to the junior samba schools. With free entry to the stands, the public can watch the show that brings together 16 associations and cheer for their favorites. The opening fell to the royal procession, composed of King Momo, queen and princesses of the children’s carnival. The forecast is that the parades will end at midnight today (21).

About 25,000 small sambistas will perform with varied plots, from those that talk about jokes, tales and fables to those that pay homage to great sambistas and personalities. Like the life and work of the masters of Ciça, Odilon and Louro. The former president of the Unidos do Cabuçu school Therezinha Monte will also be honored by Miúda da Cabuçu, for her life and militancy in Carnival. Estrelinha da Mocidade will remember its biggest supporter, Célia Vianna, who died after the last carnival. the plot is Call all the kids! There’s a new star in the sky.

Ciep’s United Hearts, an association that has the most components, will take to the avenue the theme chosen and developed by students from the public network of Rio de Janeiro, Who tells a story, increases a story, Corações Unidos adds knowledge to our lives.

Mangueira do Amanhã has a proposal for the public: Let’s play? Tijuquinha do Borel will highlight the symbol of the mother association, Unidos da Tijuca. the plot is decorating the peacock. The circus universe is the theme of Inocentes da Caprichosos, which returns to parade this year. The school will show Grand Circus Inocentes. Golfinhos do Rio de Janeiro, the only representative of the south zone, will reinterpret the plot of União da Ilha in the 2010 Carnival, Don Quixote of La Mancha, the knight of impossible dreams.

Memories of important dates will also be present. One of the themes is the 60th anniversary of the foundation of the green and pink Lins Imperial, taken to the avenue by Infantes do Lins, and the other, the centenary of Portela, by Filhos da Águia.

Império do Futuro, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will entertain the public with the theme If you want to do it for me, do it now! Come Sansakromá. Herdeiros da Vila, from Vila Isabel, Noel Rosa’s neighborhood, as it is called, goes to Sapucaí with the plot Heirs who have in the strength of their ancestors: joy, samba and love. Congratulate the neighborhood of Vila Isabel on the drum roll.

Order of parades:

1 – Girl from Cabuçu

2 – Tijuquinha do Borel

3 – There Are Still Children of Vila Kennedy

4 – Empire of the Future

5 – Dolphins of Rio de Janeiro

6 – Sons of the Eagle of Portela

7 – United Hearts of Ciep

8 – Heirs of the Village

9 – Infants of Lins

10 – Hose of Tomorrow

11 – Little Star of Youth

12 – New Generation of Estácio

13 – Petizes da Penha

14 – Innocents of the Caprichosos

15 – Willow’s Apprentices

16 – Pimpolhos da Grande Rio