Revenue donates 60 tons of equipment to victims of the rains

The Federal Revenue informed that it donated more than 60 tons of goods for the victims of the rains in the north coast of São Paulo. Among the items donated are shoes, clothes, personal hygiene items, cleaning materials and bed, table and bath items. The products are being sent by Civil Defense to the cities of Ubatuba, Caraguatatuba, São Sebastião and Bertioga.

The Revenue said that it also provided the Civil Defense with a speedboat to deliver food, medicine and essential supplies to places without road access.

“Most of the donated items were seized by the Federal Revenue during Operation Outlet, which started in 2021. The operation fought a large logistical scheme for sending orders from abroad hidden in containers dispatched as unaccompanied baggage to the Port of Santos, informed the Revenue .

The agency also said that it made part of the facilities of the Inspectorate of São Sebastião available to the Civil Defense and that local officials are mobilizing to use the area as a storage and distribution point for donations and to help the local population carry out tasks such as disembarking. and storage.