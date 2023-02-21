Court rejects Daniel Alves’ appeal against pre-trial detention

A Spanish court has rejected a request by Brazilian player Daniel Alves to be released from preventive detention while continuing the investigation into an alleged case of sexual abuse in a nightclub in Barcelona (Spain), the regional court said on Tuesday (21).

The 39-year-old, who has denied the allegations, was taken into custody without bail on 20 January after a woman filed a complaint last month about an event at Sutton nightclub in the city centre. Police are investigating whether there was a crime of sexual abuse and the case remains open.

Daniel Alves’ lawyer had asked that he be released on bail if he handed over his passport and wore an electronic anklet, arguing that he had family ties in Spain.

However, the court rejected the arguments and ordered him to remain in pre-trial detention in Brians 2 detention, outside Barcelona.

“There is a high risk of escape because […] the severe punishment he faces in the present case, the strong evidence of crime and his economic might would make it possible for him […] leave Spain at any time,” argues the court.

The case has attracted significant attention in Spain because of Daniel Alves’ fame, but mainly because sexual assault remains a dominant political issue since the 2016 gang rape of a teenage girl during the San Fermin bullfighting festival, which led to the tightening of sexual violence laws in the country.

In Spain, a rape complaint is investigated under the general charge of sexual abuse and convictions can carry sentences of between four and 15 years in prison.

The conviction for such an accusation also opens the way for the payment of financial compensation to the victim to cover physical, physiological and moral damages.

