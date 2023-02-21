MPSP will investigate responsibility of managers in tragedy in SP

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo (MPSP) informed, through a note, that it will investigate the eventual responsibility of the local managers in the potentialization of the damages caused by the intense rains that hit the north coast of São Paulo in the last few days. Among the points to be investigated is the lack of initiatives to remove residents from risk areas. According to the state government, the heavy rains have so far caused 46 deaths. There are 1,730 displaced people and 766 homeless.

“This Attorney General’s Office will publish a notice directing the institution’s members to revert the resources obtained through the Criminal Non-Prosecution Agreements to solidarity funds intended for this type of expense. It is also worth noting that the possible responsibility of local managers in enhancing the effects of rainfall will be investigated, due to the lack of initiatives to remove residents from risk areas”, says the note published this Saturday (20).

According to the MP, the prosecutors of the affected districts are working with the authorities with a view to accelerating the implementation of measures in favor of the homeless and displaced.

Seven bodies have already been identified and released for burial. There are two adult men, two adult women and three children. Search, rescue and salvage work continues uninterruptedly in the region.

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) made Dial 100, option 2, available to receive communications from people affected by heavy rains on the south coast of the state of São Paulo, in the municipalities of São Sebastião, Ubatuba, Guarujá, Bertioga and Ilhabela .