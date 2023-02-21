Civil Defense has a map of more than 4 million living in risk areas

Today Brazil has already mapped by the National Civil Defense approximately 14,000 points of extremely high risk of disaster and 4 million people living in these areas. The information was given to Brazil Agency by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, this Tuesday (21).

Regarding the tragedy caused by heavy rains on the north coast of São Paulo, the last update released by the National Civil Defense Secretariat, at 10:00 am this Tuesday (21), already officially counted 44 deaths, 23 injured, in addition to 766 homeless people and another 1,730 displaced. Among the homeless, the majority, 500 people, are in São Sebastião, which also has another 1,000 displaced people. The victims were transferred to a municipal school.

population resistance

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development said that, although many municipalities still need to organize themselves more, Brazil has a well-structured and organized Civil Defense system. “We have very assertive vertical communication with regard to the states and the Union”, he highlighted.

Waldez Góes said that since Thursday (16th), due to the rain warnings, the National Civil Defense has held meetings with authorities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia.

The Minister of Integration said that the population is very resistant to believing in the alerts. “It is good for us to remember who is dealing with information. People sometimes tend to want to believe it won’t happen. [um desastre]. So they end up staying in their homes, or moving [para o local onde foi dado o alerta]as is the case of the north coast of São Paulo, a beautiful region, with very strong tourism, always sought after in these periods”.

The minister recalled that, in addition to residents, who are thousands of people, relatives or people for work or leisure, move to the region during this carnival period. “So all this further increases the chances of the risk being even more imminent”, he assessed.

Assistance

According to the National Secretary of Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff, the next few days should still be tense, since the forecast is still for a lot of rain in the region. “Between 100 and 150 millimeters are planned. we were there yesterday [São Sebastião] and the day was quite calm, sunny, but at night we know that a little rain has fallen. For the Serra da Mantiqueira region, the forecast for today is around 250 millimeters of rain”, he warned.

Minister Waldez Góes said that, at this first moment, the work plan is focused on assistance to the cities of São Sebastião, Ilhabela, Ubatuba, Carapicuíba, Bertioga and Guarujá.

“There are more than 600 men and women working to rescue people, cleaning, clearing roads, finding dead people, taking people to hospitals, distributing water, transporting people with the aircraft. So, all this is already a task force of the integrated Civil Defense. It is the federal government of President Lula, municipal government and state government. So there is already a very strong performance ”, he said, recalling that in 24 hours the rains in the region of São Sebastião exceeded 600 millimeters.

On another front, according to the minister, the city halls of the affected cities, which have already had a state of calamity recognized, are working on the elaboration of work plans so that financial resources can be transferred and start the works that restore the situation of normality and reconstruction of cities.

“Everything that is necessary to rebuild, having the work plan, President Lula’s government authorizes to support. We have more than 1,300 municipalities in Brazil with an emergency situation already decreed and approved by the National Civil Defense, and which have received more distinct support. We have resources. What happens is that we need work plans”, explained Góes.

Waldez Góes highlighted the integrated work of the federal government with the city halls and government of the state of São Paulo, and as an example, he said that housing programs such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida, can be prioritized in affected cities or with many people in areas of risk.