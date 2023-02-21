Surfer attacked by shark in Olinda is in serious condition

The clinical condition of surfer André Luiz Gomes da Silva, 32 years old, is serious but stable. He was attacked yesterday afternoon (20) by a shark at Praia dos Milagres, in Olinda, Recife Metropolitan Region. Just yesterday, André underwent vascular surgery performed at the Hospital da Restauração, where he is hospitalized.

The patient underwent a blood transfusion and is now waiting for a vacancy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to information from Hospital da Restauração, André is currently intubated and unconscious. Family members should attend the hospital around 4 pm, when visiting hours begin.

André was attacked around 4:30 pm and suffered injuries to his left leg. The bite took the musculature and blood vessels as well. The surfer was taken out of the sea by people who were at the scene and rescued by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu).