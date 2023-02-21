SP: Coastal flood victims need wheelchairs

The State Secretariat for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in São Paulo reported that it is receiving donations of wheelchairs and bathing chairs, crutches and canes to be sent to cities affected by the tragedy on the north coast of the state. The equipment will be sent to help people with disabilities in the region and those affected who suffered trauma.

Deliveries can be made from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm, at Memorial da América Latina, located at Avenida Mário de Andrade, 564 – Portão 10 – Barra Funda – São Paulo.

The Secretary of State for the Rights of People with Disabilities, Marcos da Costa, highlighted that the situation experienced by families on the north coast is worse for people with disabilities, due to the natural difficulties that are part of their routine. “In addition to these people, many victims of the floods suffered polytrauma, which mobilizes the state government, through the secretariat, to collect equipment such as wheelchairs, wheelchairs, crutches and canes,” said the secretary.