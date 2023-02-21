Ferry crossing Ilhabela-São Sebastião is suspended

The government of São Paulo has suspended ferry operations on the Ilhabela-São Sebastião crossing since 12:50 pm this Tuesday (21). The objective is to speed up the flow of vehicles on the Rio-Santos Highway (SP-55), in the São Sebastião-São Paulo direction. “The return of the operation will be communicated throughout the day. The Crisis Committee monitors the situation 24 hours a day”, informed the government in the bulletin updating the situation on the coast of São Paulo in the early afternoon.

The Department of Roads (DER) partially released traffic at several points, previously completely obstructed, on the Rio-Santos Highway (Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego Highway), on the stretch between São Sebastião and Ubatuba. The ascent of the mountain can be done by the Anchieta-Imigrantes System or Rodovia dos Tamoios, depending on the point on Rio-Santos where the driver is.

If you are at Praia de Juquehy, at kilometer 176, towards Bertioga, the alternative route is just the Anchieta-Imigrantes System. For the driver on the other side of the total interruption of the SP-055, at km 174, the alternative route is only Rodovia dos Tamoios.

So far, the following roads managed by the DER have total and partial interdiction points:

Total

Rio-Santos (Rodovia Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego – SP-055)

Km 174+500 – Barrier drop

Mogi-Bertioga (SP-098) – remains closed due to a pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at Km 87, due to erosion. This Tuesday, a DER team started recovery services on site.

Partial

Rio-Santos (Rodovia Dr. Manoel Hyppólito Rego – SP-055)

Km 061 – fall of barrier; Km 066 – barrier fall; Km 084 – tree fall; Km 087– fall of barrier and trees; Km 095 – flooding; Km 095 to 096 – fall of barrier; Km 116 – barrier fall; Km 142 – fall of barrier and trees; Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees; Km 157 to 162 – fall of barrier; Km 164 – barrier fall; Km 180 – tree fall; Km 188 – erosion.

Partial

Oswaldo Cruz Highway (SP-125)

Km 11 – fall of barrier; Km 13 – fall of barrier; Km 58 – Barrier drop.