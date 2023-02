Blocks drag crowds until midnight in Rio

The programming for this Carnival Tuesday (21) brings together revelers in some of the traditional blocks in Rio, such as Carmelitas, in Santa Teresa, Banda de Ipanema, in the south zone, and Fervo da Lud, a megabloco in the city center .

It even has an ecological block. Vagalume, O Verde, which parades in Jardim Botânico, in the south zone, was created in the Horto neighborhood and during the parade collects garbage and tries to minimize the carbon footprint. The block also sold official T-shirts and, with the money, will plant seedlings in the Tijuca Forest.

Hours vary from 9am to midnight. According to the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur), from the pre-carnival until the end of the month, the city will have more than 400 parades held, with the expectation of attracting five million people this year.

See schedule:

Youth Dependent on God -Flamengo 3pm to 5pm

Orquestra Voadora -Aterro 3pm to 5pm

If I cook, everyone eats Ilha do Governador 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

In the Hand of the Clown – Alto da Boa Vista 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm

If you give it to me, I’ll eat it! Miraculous Medal Square 3pm to 8pm

Recreational Block Enredo Carioca- Downtown 4pm to 6pm

Grêmio Recreativo Carnival Block of Santa Teresa – 4pm to 7pm

Banda Peru Pelado – Copacabana 4pm to 8pm

Women of Vila Block – Vila Isabel 4pm to 8pm

Grêmio Recreativo Pushes Que Pega – Leblon 4pm to 8pm

Bloco dos Primos – Ilha de Paquetá 4pm to 9pm

Bloco do Limão do Picareta – Honório Gurgel 4pm to 9pm

Banda da Nega 5pm to 7pm Barra

Bloco Teimosos do Maracanã – Rua Visconde de Itamarati 5pm to 7pm

Coroinha Pedra de Guaratiba 5pm to 8pm

My Good I’ll Be Back Soon -Copacabana 5pm to 8pm

Banda de Ipanema 5pm to 9pm Ipanema

Friendship Band 5pm to 9pm Downtown

Band Largo on the 2nd Tijuca Fair 5pm to 10pm

Bloco do Galho -Guaratiba 5pm to 10pm

Block Gambá Cheiroso Jacarepaguá 5pm to 10pm

Last Gole – Santos Dumont Square 5pm to 10pm

Largo do Machado, But Not Largo do Copo – Largo do Machado 5pm to 10pm

Grêmio Recreativo Carnival Block Ninho dos Cobras- Madureira 6pm to 7pm

Block Dazzling Pottery Dolls Rua Conselheiro Paulino 6pm to 8pm

Bloco Alegria do São Bento – Padre Miguel 18:00 to 20:00

Piranha Porra Loka Travessa do Desterro Block 6pm to 8pm

I Stayed Firm -Gamboa 6pm to 10pm

Dog Tired Block – José de Alencar Square 6pm to 10pm

Block at UH -Copacabana 6pm to 10pm

Banda Raízes da Vila da Penha – Rua São João Gualberto 6pm to 10pm

Lemon Garden America Block 6pm to 10pm

Block’n Roll Praça Iaiá Garcia 6pm to 10pm

Block Enxota que eu va – Praça Tiradentes 6pm to 10pm

Friends of Sueca- Catete 6pm to 7.30pm

Banda das Quengas – Rua Washington Luiz 6pm to 10pm

Saens Peña Band 7pm to 10pm Tijuca

Revelers from Verdun – Tijuca 7pm to 9pm

Block of the Boi Just Missing You- Rua Barros de Alarcão 7pm to 9pm

Engenho de Dentro Academics – Bar do Bigode 7pm to 10pm

Whoever wants to speak – Rua Sargento João Lopes 8pm to 9pm

Collect Cans from Grajaú – Nobel Square 8pm to 10pm

Block Messing up the Bandstand Bangu 8pm to 10pm

Ice Cream Block Rua Barros de Alarcão 8pm to 10pm

Block Dubstrap Centro 21:00 to 24:00

Glass Class – José Bonifácio Square 10pm to 12am