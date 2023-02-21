Samarco case: almost R$ 1 billion withdrawn from indemnities is returned

People affected by the collapse of the Samarco mining company’s dam, in Mariana, received R$998.3 million last year in terms of legal fees that had been deducted from indemnities, according to data from a spreadsheet released by the Renova Foundation. In September of last year, a decision by the Federal Court considered that the discount was illegal and ordered the return of that money.

The Renova Foundation was created pursuant to the damage repair agreement sealed in 2016 between Samarco, its shareholders Vale and BHP Billiton, the Union and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. It is maintained with funds from the mining companies and is responsible for administering all 42 agreed programs.

In the tragedy, which occurred in November 2015, 19 people died and dozens of cities in the Rio Doce basin were impacted. More than seven years later, the work of the Renova Foundation is the subject of many legal challenges and negotiations are underway for a new agreement to renegotiate the reparation process.

According to a note kept on its website, the entity maintains that it carried out the discounts and made the transfers to lawyers pursuant to a previous court decision. It also informs that the returned values ​​are corrected and updated following the new determination. “It should be noted that the Renova Foundation does not interfere, control or supervise the negotiation between client and lawyer”, adds the text.

The controversy surrounding fees involves the Novel, an indemnity system created in 2020 by decision of Judge Mário de Paula Franco Júnior, then holder of the 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte. He set amounts for indemnities for various categories, including informal workers such as fishermen, sand workers, artisans, washerwomen, etc. The decision became the target of several legal challenges by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). One of the points questioned is the obligation to have a lawyer to join the system, which would receive 10% of the amounts.

The September decision was taken by judge Michael Procopio Ribeiro Alves Avelar, current head of the 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte, who took over last year after Mário de Paula was promoted and assigned to work on the 4th Federal Court of Amapá. According to the magistrate, it is up to the Renova Foundation itself to bear the expenses of attorney fees, not being able to transfer such burden to those affected.

updated amounts

In the spreadsheet released by the Renova Foundation, payments related to compensation and emergency aid over the past year are broken down. The disclosure comes after the MPF asked for clarification on values ​​considered incorrect that gained space in the press, which pointed to an amount of approximately R$ 1.7 billion higher than what was actually spent on indemnities. The entity was given an official order to keep the amounts updated on its website.

Throughout 2022, R$ 2.9 million in indemnities were paid. Another R$ 166.3 thousand were transferred as emergency aid. This is a benefit provided for in the reparation agreement and guaranteed to people who had their economic activities interrupted as a result of the tragedy.

The table also registers other values ​​that add up to around R$ 1.7 billion. These are retroactive payments that should have occurred in previous years, in addition to legal fees paid after Judge Michael’s decision and without any discount for those affected. The MPF understands that none of these amounts can be considered for the calculation of indemnities and aid paid in 2022.

Among the retroactive transfers, in addition to the R$ 998.3 million in legal fees, there is also R$ 411 million that the Renova Foundation failed to pay referring to emergency aid for those affected who signed agreements through Novel. The change was supported by the decision that instituted the system.

In June of last year, the entity was forced to reinstate payments: in the second instance, the Federal Court granted the MPF’s appeal, recognizing that the aid has nothing to do with the compensation and should be maintained since many workers, such as fishermen and farmers , continue to be unable to resume their economic activities.