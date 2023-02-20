North coast of SP has 970 displaced and 747 homeless after rains

The municipality of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, was the most affected by the storms that hit the region between Saturday (18) and Sunday (19). The areas of Barra do Sahy and Juquehy are isolated due to the fall of barriers along the highway.

Water, electricity and telephone services are compromised due to the fall of poles and the entry of sediments in the water treatment plants. The responsible concessionaires act to restore the supply of essential services. The priority is to help the victims and supply more than 970 displaced people and 747 homeless people, informed the government of São Paulo. So far, 36 deaths have been confirmed, 35 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba.

The state government reported that more than 500 people, including employees of the security and rescue forces of the state government, the Armed Forces, the Federal Police, the City Hall of São Sebastião and volunteers, are still committed to rescue, salvage and identification actions. of the victims.

The activities began on Sunday (19) and continue uninterruptedly, with the support of 53 vehicles from the Fire Department, two dogs specialized in searching for people, 31 machines, seven Eagle helicopters, from the Military Police Aviation Command and two airplanes of the Brazilian Army. Three more Eagle helicopters should arrive to help with the work.

The Civil Police and the Superintendence of the Technical-Scientific Police have increased their numbers in the region to speed up the work of the Judiciary Police and the identification of victims. A team of 40 civil servants, including experts and assistants, will work at the Instituto Médico-Legal (IML) in Caraguatatuba. Twelve papilloscopists, from the Ricardo Gumbleton Daunt Identification Institute (IIRGD), will work in support of professionals at the IML in Caraguatatuba and at the Death Verification Service in Ubatuba.

Assistance to victims

The Secretary of State for Health informs that 11 patients who are victims of the rains are treated in hospitals in the region, especially those on the north coast. Four more are being transferred to the unit by means of Eagle helicopters, from the Military Police. Since yesterday, the units have been on alert to receive possible casualties from the disaster. If necessary, they can open extra beds. Other health units in Baixada Santista, Alto Tietê and the capital are also able to receive the wounded.

In addition to strengthening the service, the secretariat forwarded a set of inputs to assist the victims. 940 glucose bags, 900 saline bags, 180 intravenous kits, 30 suture kits, 30 splints for immobilization, as well as sedatives and other medications were handed over.

roads

Circulation through the old mountain range of Rodovia dos Tamoios (SP-099) was released after evaluation of the slopes by the technical teams. The drought over the last few hours was also considered for the resumption of traffic. Actions to clear the affected highways are ongoing by São Paulo state government technicians and concessionaires.

At this time, the following roads are completely and partially closed:

Total

Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppolito Rego (SP-055)

Km 174+500 – Barrier drop

Km 136 to 142 – fall of barrier and trees

Partial

Highway Dr. Manoel Hyppolito Rego (SP-055)

Km 188 – erosion; Km 180 – tree fall; Km 237 – barrier fall; Km 066 – barrier fall; Km 084 – tree fall; Km 095 – flooding; Km 061 – barrier fall; Km 95 to 096 – fall of barrier; Km 116 – barrier fall; Km 164 – barrier fall;

Mogi-Bertioga

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway (SP-098) remains closed due to a pipe rupture at km 82, in Biritiba Mirim. There is also a partial interdiction at km 90 and 91, due to the collapse of the barrier; and at km 87, due to erosion. A team from the Roads Department was on site and is evaluating the emergency works that will be necessary to recover the road.

If necessary, drivers should use the highways of the Imigrantes/Anchieta System (SP-160 and SP-150) as alternative routes. Due to a barrier collapse at km 174+500 of the SP-055, in Praia do Juquehy, access to an alternative route via Rodovia dos Tamoios is prohibited for anyone traveling between Bertioga and Juquehy.

Water supply

Technicians from the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) are working to restore the water supply systems on the north coast and Baixada Santista. In São Sebastião and Ilhabela, 14 company tank trucks carry out emergency supplies until the systems are regularized.

With the release of access to Maresias, Sabesp technicians repair the water collection station. In Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, the supply systems are also in the process of recovery. In all, 104 technicians from the company work, with the support of water blasting and high vacuum trucks, six backhoe loaders and other vehicles.

Humanitarian help

The Social Fund of São Paulo and the State Coordination of Civil Defense sent more than 10 tons of humanitarian aid products to the cities of the region. Among the items shipped are 280 cleaning kits, 280 hygiene kits, 490 blankets, 100 sleeping bags, 460 mattresses, 630 basic food baskets, 250 brooms, 16,000 liters of water, 13,000 glasses of water, in addition to tarps, ribbons insulation and clothing for the homeless and displaced.

The Social Fund of São Paulo receives, from 12:00 today, donations for the victims of the rains. The main needs, according to the Civil Defense, are non-perishable food, mineral water and clean clothes in good condition for use. Deliveries can be made at the fund’s warehouse, located at Avenida Marechal Mario Guedes, 301, in Jaguaré, west of São Paulo.

Weather forecast

According to the meteorological services, the areas of instability are beginning to lose strength, compared to the weekend, in the north coast region. The forecast is that the day will be sunny between clouds, with typical summer rains.

For São Sebastião and Ilhabela, the forecast is 35 millimeters (mm) of rain. In the last 48 hours, the accumulated rainfall was 649mm in São Sebastião and 346mm in Ilhabela. In Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba 25mm of precipitation are expected. In the last 48 hours, it rained 234mm in Caraguatatuba and 342mm in Ubatuba.