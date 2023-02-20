National History Olympiad is open for registration

The 15th edition of the National Olympiad in History of Brazil (ONHB) is open for registration. Students and teachers, both from public and private schools, can participate in the event. Discounted registration runs until the day ço. Without the discount, the deadline is until .

The event is divided into two parts. The first is online, with six different phases ranging from day until . Participants need to perform specific tasks and answer multiple choice questions. The second part is the face-to-face final, which will take place at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) on the 26th and . Those with the best performances will compete for two vacancies in the university’s undergraduate course, without having to take the entrance exam.

To participate, you must register on the Olympics website. Competitions are by teams: they must include a history teacher and three elementary and/or high school students. The last edition took place in 2022 and brought together more than 72 thousand people. In addition to Unicamp, the History Olympiad involves the Student Support Service (SAE) and the National History Association (Anpuh).

According to the coordinators, ONHB helps encourage the study of Brazilian history, critical analysis and teamwork and does not require participants to have prior knowledge of the content. During the competitions, they will be able to access support material before preparing the answers and will not be restricted to the story alone. There are interdisciplinary themes from Geography, Literature, Archeology, Cultural Heritage, among others.

Registrations made by March 12th will have a discount and will cost R$35 for public school teams and R$75 for private schools. After that, until April 27th, registrations will cost R$55 for the public school team and R$115 for the private school team.