Government recognizes state of public calamity in São Sebastião

Ordinance of the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, published in an extra edition of the Official Diary of the Union this Sunday (19), recognizes a state of public calamity in the municipality of São Sebastião (SP). The city on the coast of São Paulo was hit by storms that exceeded 600 millimeters in less than eight hours. At least 36 people died.

The persistent rains caused roadblocks, the collapse of barriers, floods, landslides, landslides and affected the water and energy supply. A child died in the municipality of Ubatuba, also on the coast of São Paulo.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is visiting today (20) the region hit by the storms. He is expected to arrive in São José dos Campos around 10 am. From there, Lula flies over the surroundings and lands in São Sebastião. On Twitter, he lamented the deaths and expressed solidarity with the families.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, three cities on the north coast of São Paulo recorded, in the last 24 hours, the volume of rain expected for the entire month of February. In São Sebastião, the volume in the last 24 hours was double the expected average for the month.