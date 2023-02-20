Lula visits areas hit by storms on the north coast of SP

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is visiting today (20) the areas affected by heavy rains and landslides on the coast of São Paulo, especially in São Sebastião, where at least 36 people died. A child died in Ubatuba.

The forecast is that the president will leave Salvador this morning and arrive in São José dos Campos around 10 am. From there, it flies over the region and lands in São Sebastião, the municipality hardest hit by the rains, which exceeded 600 millimeters in less than eight hours.

In a message released last night on Twitter, Lula said that all levels of government will be brought together and, with the solidarity of society, assist the wounded, search for the missing, restore highways, energy connections and telecommunications in the region. He mourned the deaths and expressed solidarity with the families.

The president also said that he spoke with the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, with the governor of São Paulo Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas and with the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto about the situation.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, three of the four cities on the north coast of São Paulo had, in the last 24 hours, the volume of rain expected for the entire month of February. In São Sebastião, the volume in the last 24 hours was double the expected average for the month

The persistent rains caused roadblocks, the collapse of barriers, floods, landslides, landslides and affected the water and energy supply in the region.