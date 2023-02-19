Government sends PM and Army helicopters to São Sebastião

The governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said this afternoon (19th), in São Sebastião, that helicopters from the Military Police and the Army will be used to transport fire crews and remove injured people from landslides in the County.

According to the governor, the roads that give access to Barra do Sahy and Baleia beaches are interrupted. “In order for help to reach these regions immediately, we are going to use Eagle helicopters from the Military Police and Army helicopters,” he said.

“We asked for support from the Armed Forces and we were promptly assisted. The Taubaté Aviation Battalion will make large aircraft available so that we can, first of all, move firefighters there, since these troops are unable to arrive to help with the rescue due to the blockade of the highways”, he said.

So far, two deaths have been confirmed in the north coast region of São Paulo, a 40-year-old woman in São Sebastião, and a 7-year-old child in Ubatuba. The number of injured is uncertain.

“We still have no idea. They say 30 [feridos], but it could be more. We don’t have exact information. We are moving the first firefighters and doctors to the region by helicopter precisely to carry out this triage”, he said.

Tarcísio also informed that, initially, the wounded will be sent to the Regional Hospital of Caraguatatuba. As soon as the hospital’s capacity is exhausted, the Regional Hospital of São José dos Campos will be used and, later, the Hospital das Clínicas, in the capital of São Paulo.

Intense and persistent rains that have hit the entire northern coast of the state of São Paulo since last night (18) have caused deaths, blocked roads, collapsed barriers, floods, landslides, landslides, and affect the water supply in the region.