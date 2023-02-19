House collapses on the north coast of SP with three children inside

A house with three children inside collapsed due to heavy rains in São Sebastião, on the north coast of the state of São Paulo. According to the city hall, the residence was located in Praia da Baleia. There is still no information on the health status of the victims.

The municipal administration also informed that eight families, with a total of 28 people, are homeless due to the heavy rains that hit the city since last night (18). They were sheltered at the municipal school Professora Patrícia Viviani Santana.

According to the prefecture, landslides of houses and hillsides were found in the municipality. So far, 20 interdiction points have been registered on the city’s roads.

Intense and persistent rains that hit the entire northern coast of the state of São Paulo since last night cause roadblocks, collapse of barriers, floods, landslides, landslides, and affect the water supply in the region. The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, informed that he is traveling to the region to monitor the situation.

In Ubatuba, the northernmost city on the coast of São Paulo, a 7-year-old child died in a landslide. A rock hit the house where she was. According to the city hall, so far, 30 families in the south of the municipality are homeless, in the Sertão da Quina, Maranduba, Arariba and Caçandoca neighborhoods.