Woman dies in São Sebastião due to the rains

The city hall of São Sebastião, on the north coast of the state of São Paulo, confirmed this afternoon (19) the death of a 40-year-old woman as a result of the heavy rains that hit the region since last night (18) . The victim was coordinator of the Happy Child Program, a federal government project.

It is the second death recorded in the region due to heavy rains. In Ubatuba, a 7-year-old child died as a result of a landslide that hit the house where she was. Earlier, the city of São Sebastião reported that a house with three children inside had collapsed in Praia da Baleia. There is no information about the victims.

Intense and persistent rains that hit the entire northern coast of the state of São Paulo since last night have been causing deaths, blocking roads, falling barriers, flooding, landslides, landslides and affecting the water supply in the region.

The state governor, Tarcísio de Freitas, is traveling to the region to monitor the relief actions.