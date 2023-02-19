Cooperative opens 160 places for free music classes in communities

Cooperativa Unijazz Brazil resumes, on the 28th, the Transformando Sonhos project, of free music classes for children and young people (from 10 to 18 years old) from needy communities in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.





The project started in 2018, but was suspended in 2020, due to the new coronavirus pandemic. This year, Transformando Sonhos reaches a new square: the Jardim Catarina community, in the municipality of São Gonçalo.

The free theoretical and practical classes in guitar, percussion, recorder and melodica, in addition to singing, are once again offered in the communities of Chatuba, in Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense; Cidade de Deus, in Jacarepaguá, west of Rio; and Pilares, north of the capital.

In all, Cooperativa Unijazz Brazil is opening 160 vacancies for the four poles of the project, which works in churches and residents’ associations, with a weekly class for groups of 40 students, until the end of the year. To register, you must request the form via WhatsApp (21) 97194-6759.

“The classes take place in the opposite shift. Those who study in the morning have classes in the afternoon and vice versa”, informed the vice president of Unijazz Brazil, Moisés Pedro, who added: “there are two classes in one day: a theoretical class and a practical one”.

Perspective

For the end of this year, the idea is to put on a big presentation bringing together all the teachers and students from the four centers together with the 20 musicians from Orquestra Unijazz Brazil.

“It will be the first time this has happened. We are talking to Cidade das Artes to make a great presentation, together with the orchestra”, said Moisés Pedro.

As for 2024, the cooperative’s goal is to take the project to other communities, in addition to establishing partnerships to raise funds, with the aim of paying for study material for students and also remunerating teachers.