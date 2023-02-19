Arlindo and Zeca: Sapucaí pays tribute to samba dancers this Sunday

The parades of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival Special Group will begin this Sunday (19th), with tributes to two emblematic and beloved figures of Rio de Janeiro samba: Arlindo Cruz and Zeca Pagodinho.

Império Serrano will be the first school to parade, and will pay homage to the iconic samba composer and singer Arlindo Cruz. Among his most famous works is the song Meu Lugar, in which the sambista praises the neighborhood of Madureira, homeland of verde e branco, which is still mentioned in the lyrics of the song.

Carnival designer Alex de Souza is responsible for developing the tribute, which marks the return of Império Serrano to the Special Group, after being champion of the Golden Series.

“The parade tells the musical trajectory of how he became this great composer and performer”, explains Souza. “We show, from the song Meu Lugar, everything related to his story. The places of Arlindo”.

School of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, Grande Rio will bring Zeca Pagodinho to the avenue. The sambista is famous for promoting barbecues in Xerém, in the Caxias neighborhood, and his repertoire will also be part of the parade, with verses referring to hymns like Let life take me and When the gira rotated.

Beer, the hallmark of Zeca Pagodinho’s shows, will also not be left out of the parade, as well as his devotion to São Jorge and Ogum, entities celebrated in religions of African origin and in the Catholic Church. The singer’s trajectory will be told from his past, when he was a marketer and scorer of the jogo do bicho.

Bahia in Sapucai

The night of this Sunday will also have as a great tribute to Bahia, present in the plots of Unidos da Tijuca and Mangueira. Tijuca will make a carnival over the waters of Baía de Todos Santos, which bathes Salvador, while Verde e Rosa comes to Sapucaí with the plot As Áfricas que Bahia sings, dealing with black ancestry in the land where samba was born, which, according to Mangueira, “he went to live where Rio is more Bahian”.

Unidos da Tijuca will be the third school to enter the avenue and will tell the whole story that took place in Baía de Todos os Santos, land of the Tupinambá indigenous people, the first capital of Colonial Brazil, a place of great resistance and a rich contribution to the national culture. The school’s samba promises “an axé bath, to purify, an axé bath, in the waters of Oxalá”.

Mangueira, on the other hand, intends to focus on the construction of musicality and black carnival institutions, processes in which black women played a leading role in the struggles against intolerance, racism and for the strengthening of Afro-Brazilian identity. The history of carnival and the trajectory of the fight for dignity and rights before and after abolition are mixed in the parade and reach the Afro blocks of today.

Salgueiro also crosses Marquês de Sapucaí on the first day of the Special Group parades and brings its color to the fore in the plot Delirios of a Red Paradise, which talks about freedom and imagines the drums of its battery replacing the trumpets of the apocalypse at the arrival of a paradise without guilt and moralisms. The theme was developed by carnival designer Edson Pereira, who prepared a parade with religious references, such as the red Adam and Eve apple, and imagines a new Eden, in ecstasy, like an endless Carnival night.

Check the time each parade starts:

Serrano Empire: 22h

Great River: 11pm

Youth: 0h

United of Tijuca: 1h

Willow: 2hrs

Hose: 3h