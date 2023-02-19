Mega-Sena: no one hits the six tens and prize goes to R$ 9 million

Nobody guessed the six tens of the 2,566 Mega-Sena contest, held last night (18) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. The numbers drawn were 11 – 23 – 45 – 53 – 57 – 59. The estimated prize for the next contest is R$ 9 million.

The corner had 60 winning bets. Each will receive R$ 36,334.95. The court registered 3,862 winners, with a prize of R$ 806.42 each.

The next draw will be on Thursday (23). Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery shops or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.