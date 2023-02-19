São Paulo street carnival has children’s blocks in all regions

Playing carnival is another opportunity for children to dress up and have fun. In São Paulo, the street carnival has children’s blocks in all regions of the city. The revelry started in the pre-Carnival period, already livened up Saturday (18) and continues until Tuesday (21).

On Saturday (18), the Bloco das Emílias e Viscondes, one of the most traditional, took to the streets of the center, celebrating children’s literature and carnival marches. The block appeared in 2006 in honor of the 70 years of the Monteiro Lobato Library and the writer. Since then, each year a character from Pica-Pau Amarelo is the topic of the block. Urubó’s son, Bloco Urubózinho, entertained the kids at the Freguesia do Ó carnival. Amoribunda Kids, in Vila Mariana, presented the revelry for the little ones in the region.

Check the schedule for the next few days:

Block Sainha de Chita

Sainha de Chita is a block that for 10 years has valued its authorial composition and plurality. The concentration takes place at Praça Dr. Vicente Tramonte Garcia, at 9 am on Sunday, the 19th, in Pompeia and the parade continues through the streets of Praça Dr. Vicente Tramonte Garcia; R. Min. Sinésio Rocha; Pça Rio dos Campos. The audience is expected to be between 1,000 and 2,000 people.

Little People Pad

Bloquinho Gente Miúda was founded in 2016 by the musician couple Kel and Nenel from Recife, with the arrival of their son. It mixes well-known children’s songs with the carnival drumming and also original marchinhas under the gaze of motherhood, sustainability, free play, Kel’s favorite subjects, who wrote and set them all to music.

The concentration is at 10 am, on Sunday, the 19th, at Avenida Prof. Alfonso Bovero 522, then take Apinajes Street, Capital Federal, Brussels in Perdizes.

Electric Crib

The Electric Cradle is a street block without loud music, ideal for going with babies. The block is on Avenida Engenheiro Luís Gomes Cardim Sangirardi from 10 am on Sunday, the 19th, in the Aclimação neighborhood.

See the complete schedule of blocks at site

So that the fun is guaranteed, the ideal is to take the children with an identification bracelet. For those who don’t have it, the city hall of the capital informed that it will distribute it in the blocks.

Blocks in the post carnival

And the revelry continues for the kids. In the post-carnival period, there is the Charanguinha do França block, which emerged from the Charanga do França block, idealized by the organizers of Charanga for children to enjoy the carnival from an early age. Charanguinha do França gathers on Saturday, the 25th at Rua Major Sertório, 573 and parades through Rua Cesário Mota Junior; General Jardim and Dr. New village.

The Children’s Bloquinho Fraldinha Molhada plays at Tatuapé and is aimed at children and families who want to continue the revelry after Carnival. It is scheduled to parade in Vila Regente Feijó, on the 26th, with concentration at 9 am and dispersion at 3 pm. The route will be: Rua José Oscar de Abreu Sampaio, 310, 312 and 315.

SESC Program

The Social Service of Commerce (Sesc) has a special carnival program for children in its units in the capital, coast and interior of São Paulo. The complete carnival schedule at SESC units can be seen at site.

There are events for all tastes: dance, show and percussion workshops, costumes and props, and even the construction of musical instruments with recyclable materials. Among the highlights of the program are:

At Sesc Vila Mariana, the attraction is the Corpo Brincante Carnival, which highlights popular Brazilian festivities and the playing body, in its inventiveness and contemporaneity, with workshops, experiences and shows that celebrate coconut, seahorse, caboclinho, maracatu, among other cultural expressions. It takes place on Saturday and Monday at 11 am.

At the Sesc unit on Avenida Paulista, there is the event Carnavalizar – Baile, Blocos e Brincadeiras, with Cia Navega Jangada de Teatro. It will be a Carnival Ball with the right to musical games, cirandas, carnival props and a parade of creative costumes. The event takes place on the 20th and 21st of February from 5 pm to 6 pm. (Avenida Paulista, 119, Bela Vista, São Paulo).

At Sesc Santo Amaro there is Carnival with Banda Performática, which rescues, in its repertoire, the tradition of Brazilian fanfares, with moving presentations with a modern and innovative style. The sextet presents a repertoire rich in Brazilian rhythms, children’s songs and current hits with creative and unusual arrangements. The attraction will be on the 18th, 19th and 20th, at 2 pm. dor Bueno, 505, Santo Amaro).