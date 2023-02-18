Boituva declares emergency situation due to heavy rains

The city of Boituva declared today (18) an emergency situation due to the flooding and damage caused by the heavy rains that have hit the city in the last 35 days. According to the mayor of the city, Edson Marcusso, there are 70 isolated families in the municipality.

“We are meeting on an emergency basis at the town hall where we decided to issue the decree of emergency situation to deal with the worsening situation of floods due to the flooding of the Sorocaba River. It has been raining a lot in the region and, in some places, families are stranded. There are more than 70 families in this situation today”, said the mayor on social networks.

The municipal administration lists difficulties in accessing rural neighborhoods, which affects education, health and security services; falling bridges and trees; landslides; flooding of properties, displacement of families, material, economic and social damage; and loss of pavement in urban areas, affecting the mobility of citizens.

According to the city hall, with the decree, the municipality is authorized to exempt from bidding contracts for the continuity of public services or for the safety of people, works, services and equipment, in cases characterized by urgency or public calamity.

Decree 2,840 of 2023 will be valid as long as the effects of the rains persist and will be in effect from midnight tomorrow (19).