Italy asks Itamaraty for Robinho to serve time in Brazil

Itamaraty confirmed in a note that it received a request from the Italian government for the execution of former player Robinho’s sentence to be carried out in Brazilian territory. The former athlete and a friend, Ricardo Falco, were sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual violence committed in 2013 against a 23-year-old girl in a nightclub in Milan.

“Communication received from the Italian government, through which the decision of the Court of that country on the subject is transmitted, was forwarded to the analysis of the Department of Asset Repatriation and International Legal Cooperation of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security”, says the folder in a note released this Friday (17) .

The document recalls that the analysis of cases of this nature is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), the central authority for international legal cooperation, including cases of extradition and transfer of convicted persons. “It is up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist the MJSP in forwarding the documentation to the competent foreign authorities, through diplomatic missions abroad”, adds the note.

Also according to the Itamaraty, in compliance with the right to privacy and the provisions of the Access to Information Law and Decree 7724 of 2012, “detailed information may be passed on only with the authorization of those involved. Thus, the MRE will not be able to provide specific data on individual cases”.

Historic

In November last year, the Italian government had already made an extradition request for the former player. The request was eventually denied because it was not something allowed by the Brazilian Constitution.