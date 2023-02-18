Revelers celebrate Carnival and leave a lot of trash in Rio

The Municipal Urban Cleaning Company (Comlurb) of Rio de Janeiro collected 61.4 tons of waste, most of it (53.3 tons) in the internal area of ​​Passarela do Samba, on Avenida Marquês de Sapucaí, and the remainder – 8, 1 tons -, in the external area. It was the result of the first day of parades of the Golden Series Samba Schools, the access group.

Added to what had been collected in the two days before the official opening of the parades, the amount of waste removed reaches 89.6 tons, 83.3 of which are organic waste and 6.3 of potentially recyclable materials. The Sambódromo cleaning operation began at 6 am yesterday (17).

Blocks

In the parades of the blocks, since the beginning of the pre-carnival, on the last day 4, Comlurb collected 183.4 tons of waste. Of this total, 12.4 tons were made yesterday (17). According to the company, the blocks that left the largest amount of garbage were Carmelitas, in Santa Teresa, in the south zone, with almost 4 tons, and Senta que eu pusher, in Catete, central region, with 3 tons.

Comlurb’s carnival cleaning scheme includes 3,657 sweepers per day. In the inner part of the Sambódromo alone, there are up to 889 sweepers daily, with the support of 21 vehicles, 14 compactor trucks, four tippers, two mini dumpers and a water pipe for washing the track with reused water. In addition, 34 pieces of equipment are used, including 20 blowers, 12 mini sweepers and two compactor boxes.

Comlurb is collecting potentially recyclable materials on Passarela do Samba, with the exception of cans, which are in charge of a cooperative. For the selective collection service there are 22 sweepers. Another 20 are working on cleaning the seven health posts of Marquês de Sapucaí. 800 containers of 240 liters were installed for the correct disposal of waste.

In the external area, including the Terreirão do Samba, space for shows near the Sambódromo, there are up to 145 sweepers per day with the support of two compactor trucks. 100 containers of 240 liters were installed on site.

In the north zone, on Avenida Ernani Cardoso, the so-called Nova Intendente, in Cascadura, where schools in the Prata, Bronze and Evaluation Group parade, up to 131 garbage collectors are at work daily, using six compactor trucks, a large sweeper and two mini sweepers. In this area, Comlurb made 200 containers of 240 liters available. The company also has teams of garbage collectors to clean the city’s official balls.

Traffic ticket

Since the beginning of the pre-Carnival season, the Zero Waste teams have applied 355 fines, 194 of which for the disposal of small waste, worth BRL 273.09, and 161 for people urinating on public roads – BRL 748.21.

Comlurb decided to fine those responsible for the company Minha Luz é by Led Produções Artísticas, which took place on Thursday night (16) at Praça Mauá, downtown. Those responsible who asked for, but did not get permission from the city hall for the parade, decided to hold the event anyway, leaving garbage and destruction, with the invasion of the fenced area of ​​the Museum of Tomorrow. Comlurb, which started cleaning at dawn, delivered the clean area the following morning.

With a registered address in Ipanema, in the south zone of Rio, Minha Luz is LED, will be fined by Comlurb’s Zero Waste Program. “For not having presented a preview of the waste removal plan, increased the value due to the great landscape impact, the way of waste disposal, the size of the affected area and the volume generated, exposing the risks of unhealthy conditions and physical damage to the population and professionals Comlurb’s cleaning services”, informed the company.

For failing to remove the waste generated at the event, deposited irregularly at the site, according to the Notice of Verification, the fines amounted to R$ 21,487.54. “The company is still evaluating whether it will charge cleaning costs,” he concluded.