US denounces crimes against humanity committed by Russia

US Vice President Kamala Harris said today (18) at the Munich Security Conference that Russia committed crimes against humanity in the war against Ukraine, and called for justice to be done.

“The United States has formally established that Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine,” Kamala said in a speech at the meeting. She reaffirmed the support, for as long as it takes, of the United States to Ukraine, and the solidarity of the transatlantic link and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against Russia.

According to the vice president, quoted by Agence France-Presse, the US has examined the evidence and “there is no doubt that these are crimes against humanity” perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine.

She cited instances of summary executions, torture and rape, as well as the forcible transfer of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians to Russia. “I say to all those who committed these crimes and to their superiors or accomplices: you will be held accountable.”

This is the first time that the United States has formally blamed Russia for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine since the invasion of the country on February 24, 2022.

The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, assured that these are not casual or isolated facts. He spoke of “widespread and systematic attack by the Kremlin against the civilian population in Ukraine”.

Blinken also said that, by using the classification of crimes against humanity, the US is committed to ensuring that members of the Russian forces and other perpetrators, who have not been identified, “are held accountable for their actions” before the courts.

“There can be no impunity for these crimes,” said Blinken, who is due to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the Munich conference.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the United States has registered more than 30,600 cases of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, according to the US State Department.

In September, United Nations investigators accused Moscow of war crimes “on a massive scale” in Ukraine, especially acts of torture and sexual violations.

Kiev has called for a special court to try Russian perpetrators, but its creation raises complex legal issues.

