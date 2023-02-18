Rain and thunderstorms leave SP in a state of attention for flooding

Moderate rain with thunderstorms, which occurred in the city of São Paulo earlier this afternoon (18) leaves the East zones and Marginal Tietê in a state of attention for flooding, informed the Center for Climate Emergency Management (CGE).

According to the agency, areas of instability formed by the propagation of a cold front off the coast of São Paulo are starting to cause moderate to heavy rain between the subprefectures of São Mateus, Aricanduva/Vila Formosa, Sapopemba and the municipalities of Santo André and São Bernardo do Campo. .

The tendency is for slow displacement, which enhances the formation of impassable flooding, the formation of sudden floods and the rapid rise of small rivers and streams. The weather remains unstable throughout the afternoon with a forecast of rain that could become widespread. Large amounts of rain are expected.

Next days

Sunday (19) will be rainy and the expectation is for high volumes of rain, which will keep the potential high for the formation of floods, overflows and landslides in risk areas. The biggest accumulations of rain should be concentrated between dawn and early afternoon. Thermometers fluctuate between 18°C ​​and 22°C.

On Monday (20), the low pressure area will move to the south of the state of São Paulo and the coast of the Southern Region. In this way, the sun reappears between clouds in the morning and early afternoon in the capital and Greater São Paulo. With the warming and the entrance of the sea breeze, areas of instability form and cause rain in the form of moderate to strong showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind between mid-afternoon and early evening. Waterlogged soil keeps the potential for flooding and landslides high. Minimum of 19°C and maximum of 28°C.

Simple measures can mitigate the effects of flooding, advises the CGE:

– Avoid transiting on flooded streets;

– If the rain caused flooding, do not dare to face currents;

– Stay in a safe place. If you need it, ask for help;

– Stay away from the power grid and do not stop under trees. Take shelter in houses and buildings;

– Plan your trips, so that there is less possibility of facing traffic jams caused by blocked streets;

– In case of doubt about blocked roads, call the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) call center through the number 156 or enter the CET website to find out how the traffic is on the main roads.