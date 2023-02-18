Modernization expelled samba from the center of São Paulo

The construction of Avenida Professor Luiz Ignácio de Anhaia Mello, in the east zone of São Paulo, the extension of Avenida Pacaembu, in the west zone and the construction of the future Saracura/14 Bis Station, in the central region, are some of the examples of how modernization of the city of São Paulo, through infrastructure works, erases the material memory of territories occupied since the colonial period by the black population, and transfers the places of production and cultural manifestation of blacks to the periphery.

The analysis is by a group of researchers who met at the Instituto de Arquitetos do Brazil (IAB), in the capital of São Paulo, on the eve of Carnival, to discuss the forced displacement, away from the city center, of one of the most striking components of the black territories, samba.

“The established power has acted in different ways, but it has a form that is always repeated, it is the wild card of this power, which is infrastructure. It is very difficult to go against this type of need, everyone needs transportation. No one will question. You even question a real estate development, but no one questions an infrastructure project”, highlights Gleuson Pinheiro, researcher at the Culture, City and Diaspora Laboratory at the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of São Paulo (FAU-USP).

Pinheiro, who is also a samba school carnival designer and professor at Escola da Cidade – Faculdade de Arquitetura e Urbanismo, studied the case of the samba school Príncipe Negro, founded in the Vila Prudente neighborhood, in the east zone, in the 1990s in his master’s degree. 60, but forced to move far away, in the 80’s, to Cidade Tiradentes, in the extreme east of the capital.

“The story of the prince, originally based in Vila Prudente, is a typical case of the expulsion of the black population to the more distant peripheries, as the metropolis expands. In that case, the construction of Avenida Professor Luiz Inácio de Anhaia Mello was decisive for black people to lose their homes and not be able to stay in the region”, he says.

The samba school, which is now part of Grupo de Acesso de Bairros 1, saw members of its community leave the region after the real estate appreciation brought about by the construction process of the new avenue.

“[A] periphery ceases to have an exclusively spatial meaning and starts to define the place of certain central cultural manifestations or protagonists and peripheral or marginal manifestations. In this context, cultural manifestations of the black population are doubly pushed to the margins: both to the peripheral limits of the city – accompanying the expulsion of the black population to the periphery – and outside the events, circuits and official cultural spaces of the city”, he writes in his master’s degree, defended at USP.

The removal of the black population from the central areas of São Paulo not only restricts the reach of cultural manifestations, but also directly affects the existence of black people in the largest city in the country. The Map of Inequality, published at the end of 2022 by Rede Nossa São Paulo and the Sustainable Cities Institute, shows a difference of up to 21 years in the life expectancy of those who live in the noble central area of ​​the municipality and those who live on the periphery.

“As you leave the city center, you leave the region of Faria Lima, Moema, as you head towards the edges, east, west of the city, every kilometer you walk is a year statistically less than life”, highlights Bruno Baronetti, doctor in history from USP and researcher of Brazilian popular culture.

“A person living in the city of Tiradentes will have 20 years less to live than a person living in Jardins. That’s what we’re talking about, expelling people, and this expulsion produces an unequal city, which generates people who will have a life expectancy 20 years lower”, he points out.

banana square

Known as the birthplace of samba in São Paulo, Largo da Banana, located in the Barra Funda region, in the western part of the capital, had been a meeting point for blacks since the end of the 19th century. In 1958, however, with the extension of Avenida Pacaembu to Marginal Tietê, and the construction of Viaduto Pacaembu, the square ceased to exist. Today, there is only one plaque left on the site, placed in 2021 near the viaduct, to mark that the site was the starting point of samba in São Paulo, where black dockers gathered in samba and capoeira circles.

“Largo da Banana is extinguished in 1950 for, once again in the name of progress, the construction of the Pacaembu Viaduct and Pacaembu Avenue. If you go to search the collections of newspapers, the main newspapers in the city, there are only references to Largo da Banana in the police pages. There is no reference, for the mainstream press, that samba was practiced there, that it was a place of sociability”, highlights Baronetti.

“These people who make this samba in Largo da Banana will be fundamental for the construction of samba schools and carnival bands here in São Paulo, at the beginning of the 20th century”, he adds.

According to the researcher of Afro-Brazilian traditions and culture, sambas and samba schools, doctor and master in science of religion, Cláudia Alexandre, the same process of erasing a great black cultural reference – which occurred with Largo da Banana – is currently being repeated with the construction of the Saracura/14 Bis Metro Station, in the center of São Paulo.

In the place, today the Bixiga neighborhood, there was Quilombo Saracura, and it was the headquarters of the Vai-vai samba school. At the beginning of the last century, the region was known by names such as Little Africa or Quadrilátero Negro, due to the occupation of people descended from the former quilombo.

It was this community that founded, in 1930, one of the most important and traditional samba schools in the city of São Paulo, Vai-vai, with its origins in a carnival cordon that went through the streets of the neighborhood. In 2021, the samba school left its headquarters in the region, which was demolished to make way for works on the future subway station.

“People are saying that the subway project was designed to go over a black heritage, a black territory, disregarding the stories and memories that are there. It is to erase once and for all the history of Quilombo Saracura, which we cannot access in the official history and memory of São Paulo. The subway was designed on top of a historical heritage of the city that is the Vai-vai Samba School, and the history that it guarded and preserved from the quilombo of the past”, says Alexandre.

The Movimento Mobiliza Saracura Vai-vai filed a lawsuit last week asking for the guarantee of preservation of the archaeological site found in the works of Station 14 Bis, in the central region of São Paulo, which will integrate the future Line 6 Orange of the Metro. According to the articulation, which brings together about 150 collectives and civil society organizations, the works, which have already begun, put at risk possible remains of Quilombo Saracura, a community formed by people who were enslaved where the Bixiga neighborhood is currently located.

The concessionaire responsible for building the station, Linha Uni, said in a note that “it has been dialoguing with interested parties to, after identifying the origin of the findings, support the community in future educational and heritage preservation projects”. According to the company, the Saracura Vai-vai Movement has accompanied the work with meetings and visits to the construction site.