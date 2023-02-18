Schools in São Paulo show black, indigenous and samba culture

Seven schools from the Special Group opened the carnival at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in São Paulo, this Friday (17). Independente Tricolor was the first to enter the avenue with the plot Samba on foot, spear in hand, this is an invasion!

The samba-enredo, sung by Pê Santana and Lico Monteiro, alludes to the strategy to win battles, starting with the Greek victory over the Trojans, and the conquest of spaces, a reference to the return of the school to the Special Group in 2023, after three years in the access group.

On the avenue, cars showed the main symbols of mythology, such as the famous Trojan Horse; the Mysteries of the Aegean Sea; and the school’s tallest sculpture, the God of Greek Mythology Ares, who represents war. Other gods were shown in the parade, such as Hermes, the messenger; Hades, god of the underworld; Aphrodite, goddess of love; Erebro, god of darkness and the god Dionysus. The couple carrying the flags symbolized Helen and Paris, which gave rise to the Trojan War, a dispute between Greeks and Trojans, around the 12th century BC

Academics of Tatuapé

Acadêmicos do Tatuapé surprised with a white-eyed mermaid on the front panel and evolved by showing the homage to the city of Paraty, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The exuberant nature of the city was portrayed by the school in cars that showed the indigenous people who lived in the region, in addition to the caiçaras and quilombolas. Even the hippie movement, which was concentrated in the city in the 60’s, was symbolized in two wings.

Golden, the Ala das Baianas showed that the city was also the path to gold, surrounded by the Atlantic Forest. with the plot Tatuapé sings Paraty! From the path of gold to the blue economy. World heritage, culture and biodiversity. Paraty creative city of gastronomy was interpreted by Celsinho Mody.

Baroque South Zone

Barroca Zona Sul faced, in its parade, heavy rain, after a hot day in the capital of São Paulo. But, despite the adversity, the school had no problems and showed the plot with determination. Guaicuruswhich told the story of this indigenous tribe in the Pantanal.

The warrior spirit, a hallmark of the indigenous people, was shown in cars such as the wing opener, which showed a large indigenous man wielding a spear in defense of his people. The front committee told the story of the creation of the original peoples.

United of Vila Maria

Unidos de Vila Maria entered the 2023 parade with a samba-plot that made references to old parades, the neighborhood and history itself.

The plot Vila Maria. My Origin. My essence. My story! Source of Love Far Beyond Carnival took to pierrots and colombinas avenue, cars with a tram and even Candelária Church, which is in the neighborhood. It paid tribute to celebrities who lived there, such as the Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and the soccer player Dener, who played for the local futsal team.

Even Santa Claus went to the avenue, in a giant car, pulled by hyenas. He represented the distribution of gifts in the neighborhood made at Christmas, one of the school’s social actions.

golden roses

Rosas de Ouro joined the search for respect and racial equality with the samba-enredo.

With the theme Kindala! May tomorrow not be just yesterday with a new nameblack resistance has been presented through the ages.

To begin with, the Comissão de Frente showed the slave ship, on which blacks were brought to Brazil to be enslaved. The performance on the moving ship was one of the highlights.

The parade was a racial manifesto at the Anhembi Sambadrome and honored black idols such as Glória Maria, Pelé, Pixinguina, Machado de Assis, Aleijadinho and Afro-Brazilian culture.

The singers Gilberto Gil, Lecy Brandão and the rapper Emicida, who composed the song AmarElo, inspiration for the samba plot with the term kindalawhich means now and is in a verse of the song.

major tone

With a cult to Ancestral Black Mothers, Tom Maior showed in the sambodromo the spiritual motherhood, through creation, teaching, guidance, strength, respect and devotion.

The theme The Iyamis and the Eleyés it showed the sorceress mothers, the wing of the baianas and represented the divinity responsible for the creation of the world, Oduduá. Several inspirational maternal figures were also featured, such as the queens of Congo.

To close the parade, the car Adhere to the Catholic Saints honored the black mothers of Catholicism, with a children’s ward.

Gavião da Fiel

At dawn, Gaviões da Fiel closed the first day of parades, with the samba-enredo In the Name of the Father, the Sons, the Spirits and the Saints… Amen! The school spoke about religious intolerance and respect for religions.

Gaviões entered the avenue in white with the car opening wings In the name of the Father. Depictions of white angels stood out with the theme of freedom.

The car In the name of the Spirits took a representation of Chico Xavier, surrounded by candles. São Jorge, patron saint of Corinthians, which originated the samba school, was honored by drumming queen Sabrina Sato, who entered dressed as the holy warrior. Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Hindu representations were also symbolized in the school’s parade.