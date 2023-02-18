Museums in São Paulo are open during Carnival

After two years of the pandemic, carnival is back on the streets, at the Sambódromo and in the clubs of São Paulo. City Hall hopes to attract 15 million revelers to more than 500 blocks. However, for those who prefer to stay away from the revelry, the capital offers a full cultural agenda. Museums and other cultural institutions in São Paulo will remain open, offering activities such as workshops, storytelling and exhibitions.

Instituto Moreira Salles (IMS), on Avenida Paulista, is open normally on Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), from 10 am to 8 pm, closing on Monday (20) and Tuesday (21) and reopening on Wednesday (20) Ash Fair (22nd), from 12h. The program includes the Moderna por Avesso exhibition: photography and the city, Brazil, 1890-1930, which presents photos and films produced in Brazil, from the period of the First Republic. The visit is free.

Itaú Cultural, also on Paulista, opens from the 18th to the 22nd, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, with the exhibition Um Século de Agora. Theater plays will also be presented. The Divine Farce, from the group La Mìnima; It is Imagine Game, by Cia Barracão Cultural. the platform of streaming Itaú Cultural Play will show films related to Carnival and films awarded at the documentary festival It’s All True.

The Portuguese Language Museum is also open, with the exception of Mondays, when it is normally closed. Opening hours on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday will be from 9 am to 4:30 pm; and on Wednesday (22), from 12h. In addition to the exhibition Nhe’ẽ Porã: Memória e Transformação, the children’s public will be able to participate in the Sainha de Chita pad, on Saturday (18).

The Ipiranga Museum is open on the 18th and 19th, at normal hours, from 11am to 5pm. On Monday and Tuesday, it remains closed, reopening on Wednesday, from 12h. Visitors can check out the temporary exhibition Memories of Independence.

At the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center (CCBB), in the center of São Paulo, there is the recently opened exhibition Marc Chagall, Sonho de Amor, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, from 9am to 8pm. On Tuesday, the museum is closed, reopening on Wednesday, from 12h. The CCBB warns that the schedule may still undergo changes. Entry is free.

Parents can take their children until Sunday (19) to enjoy the exhibition Cria-experiences of invention, on display at the Fiesp Cultural Center, on Avenida Paulista. The exhibition is open on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and the center is open from 10:00 to 20:00.

The Immigration Museum is also open on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and is only closed on Monday. On Sunday, the museum promotes a book hunt and children’s reading activity. On Tuesday, he will promote a workshop on mini carnival banners.

The Football Museum is open Saturday, Sunday and Ash Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm. On Wednesday, it opens from 12:00.

The Museu Afro Brazil Emanoel Araújo, located in Ibirapuera Park, is promoting the exhibition Mestre Didi – Deoscoredes Maximiliano dos Santos, which presents 42 sculptures by the Bahian and Afro-Brazilian artist, writer and priest. The museum is open Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, and closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The Museum of Indigenous Cultures opens between February 18th and 22nd, from 9 am to 6 pm, with the exhibitions Ocupação Decoloniza – SP Terra Indígena; Ygapó: Terra Firme and Colonial Invasion ‘Yvi Opata’ The Earth Will End.

Catavento opens on the 18th, 19th and 21st of February, from 9am to 5pm. On Wednesday (22), open from 13h. On Monday (20), the museum is closed. Among the attractions, which attract children, is the butterfly garden, the Dinos do Brazil virtual reality room and a climbing wall.

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is only closed on Tuesdays (21st). On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it is open from 10 am to 6 pm. On Ash Wednesday, it opens from 12 pm. In addition to the collection, the Pinacoteca currently exhibits works by the artist Lenora de Barros.

During Carnival, the São Paulo Library is open on Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. The library has a special program, which is an experience in Libras, in addition to storytelling in children’s literature and a chess workshop.

the platform of streaming #CulturaEmCasa will broadcast the afro block Ilú Obá De Min on Sunday (19). And, on Monday (20), it broadcasts the show Unidos do Swing e a Máquina do Tempo.

Culture Factories and Cultural Workshops, public institutions, also offer special programming. Information on how it works can be accessed on the website of the Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy.